5 meerkats die at Philadelphia Zoo following exposure to unknown toxin, officials say

Five meerkats died at the Philadelphia Zoo last week after exposure to an unknown toxin from a dye routinely used to identify the animals, a zoo official said.

The zoo has used the topical agricultural dye called Nyanzol-D for over 30 years, according to Rachel Metz, Vice President of Animal Well-Being.

"So the question is what is the difference that caused these animals’ deaths," she said. "We’ve been implementing a robust internal and external fact-finding mission."

