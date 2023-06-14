animal stories

5 meerkats die at Philadelphia Zoo following exposure to unknown toxin, officials say

The animals died after exposure to a toxin from a dye used to identify the animals, a zoo official said

A meerkat
Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Five meerkats died at the Philadelphia Zoo last week after exposure to an unknown toxin from a dye routinely used to identify the animals, a zoo official said.

The zoo has used the topical agricultural dye called Nyanzol-D for over 30 years, according to Rachel Metz, Vice President of Animal Well-Being.

"So the question is what is the difference that caused these animals’ deaths," she said. "We’ve been implementing a robust internal and external fact-finding mission."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

animal stories
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us