5 Minors Killed in New York Crash Are Related, Recently Moved to Derby: Superintendent

The five minors who were killed in a fiery crash in New York early Sunday morning are related and had recently moved to Derby, according to the school superintendent.

Westchester County Police said a 16-year-old boy was driving a Nissan Rogue on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale, New York, when the vehicle left the road, struck a tree and caught on fire around 12:20 a.m.

Officers said four males and a female ranging in age from 8 years old to 17 years old were killed in the crash. Their identities have not been released.

A 9-year-old boy who was riding in the rear hatchback/cargo area was able to escape out of the back of the car and is the only survivor, authorities said. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Superintendent of Schools in Derby said he spoke to the father of the kids involved in the crash. According to the superintendent, the family had recently moved to Derby and the children were not registered in Derby schools yet.

The crash remains under investigation. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.