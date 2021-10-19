New England

5 New England Universities Rank in the Top 10 Best Colleges in the US

MIT and Harvard topped the list of Niche, and Yale, Brown and Dartmouth weren't far behind

By Claudia Chiappa

Graduation caps
Ungureanu Vadim / EyeEm/ Getty Images

Five New England universities are among the top 10 U.S. colleges, according to a new ranking that puts two of them at the very top of the list.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology topped the Niche 2022 Best Colleges in America list, followed by Harvard University in second place. Yale University ranked No. 4, Brown University No. 8 and Dartmouth College No. 10. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The schools are no strangers to the top of rankings. MIT and Harvard are tied for second place, after Princeton, in the U.S. News and World Report ranking of best U.S. universities.

Niche's ranking is based on academic, admissions, financial and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, but also accounts for students and alumni reviews. According to Niche's website, this year’s rankings reduced the weight of ACT and SAT scores compared to previous years, to account for colleges’ decision to reduce the importance of test scores in the admissions process.

College students are back on campus and squeezing everything in to their tiny dorm rooms. Before you lose your mind trying to pack it all in, check out these four must-have organization tools from professional organizer Molly Heartfield.

Here are all the New England universities in the Niche top 100.

No. 1: Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts
No. 2: Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts
No. 4: Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut
No. 8: Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island
No. 10: Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire
No. 26: Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts
No. 27: Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine
No. 32: Middlebury College in Middlebury, Vermont
No. 39: Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts
No. 44: Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts
No. 46: Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
No. 51: Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts
No 53: Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut
No. 54: Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts
No. 55: Amherst College in Amherst, Massachusetts
No. 58: Colby College in Waterville, Maine
No. 62: Bates College in Lewiston, Maine
No. 64: Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts
No. 74: Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts
No. 83: College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts
No. 90: Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, Massachusetts

More College and University News

investing 7 hours ago

Is College Really Worth It? Here Are the Schools With the Best Return on Investment

Harvard University Oct 14

Harvard's Largest-in-the-Nation Endowment Surpasses $53B

This article tagged under:

New EnglandHarvard UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technologycollegesuniversities
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us