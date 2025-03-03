Air travel

5 passengers injured in severe turbulence on United flight, forcing emergency landing in Texas

SkyWest flight 5690 safely landed at Waco Regional Airport on Sunday evening.

By Mirna Alsharif and Josh Cradduck | NBC News

A United Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing in Waco, Texas, on Sunday evening after it hit severe turbulence that injured five passengers, officials said.

SkyWest flight 5690, which was operating as United Express, a United Airlines regional flight service network, took off from Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri at 4:48 p.m. C.T. and was headed to George Bush Intercontinental Airport, according to data on FlightAware.com.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The Bombardier CRJ-200 experienced turbulence while en route and had to make an emergency landing at Waco Regional Airport, SkyWest Airlines said in a statement shared with NBC News.

SkyWest did not clarify where the flight hit rough air.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"Medical personnel met and evaluated passengers, and five passengers were transported to the hospital," the statement read. "SkyWest and United are making sure all customers get the care they need and dispatched another aircraft to fly the customers from Waco to Houston."

The five passengers had minor injuries, per the airline. There were a total of 29 passengers and three crew members on the flight.

The Waco Fire Department responded to the plane with five units and 13 personnel, according to Acting Fire Chief Robby Bergerson.

Boston 19 hours ago

Delta flight returns to Boston due to ‘smoky odor' detected in cabin after takeoff

Air travel Feb 26

Flight from Boston discontinues landing to avoid departing plane at Washington National

A flight took off from Waco to Houston at 1:17 a.m. C.T. on Monday, according to FlightAware.com.

This is yet another aviation incident that has made news recently.

On Saturday, a FedEx cargo plane traveling from Newark to Indianapolis struck a bird during takeoff, prompting an emergency landing.

A week ago, a Delta Air Lines flight returned to Atlanta after its crew reported “possible smoke” in the aircraft.

The day before that, an American Airlines flight traveling from New York to New Delhi was diverted to Rome after a bomb threat was made against the aircraft.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Air travel
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us