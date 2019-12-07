Alaska

5-Year-Old in Alaska Carried Toddler Half a Mile in Temperature 31 Degrees Below Zero

Archive Photos/Getty Images

A 5-year-old child left alone with a toddler sibling in Alaska became afraid when the power went out and carried the 18-month-old half a mile to a neighbor's house in temperature 31 degrees below zero, state troopers said Friday.

Alaska state troopers received a request for a welfare check on the two children in the village of Venetie on Tuesday after they arrived at the neighbor's house, NBC News reports. Troopers chartered an airplane to reach the small village of 175 people, about 155 miles north of Fairbanks, to investigate the allegations.

Upon investigation, troopers concluded that a woman had "deserted a 5-year-old and a 18-month-old in her home with no adult supervision."

Troopers later arrested Julie Peter, 37, for allegedly endangering the welfare of a minor. Online records showed on Saturday that Peter is "out of custody" after a court ordered her release. Ken Marsh, a spokesman for the Alaska state troopers, told NBC News that "Peters’ relationship to the children and status of children’s injuries aren’t currently being released because the victims are minors."

AlaskaFairbanks
