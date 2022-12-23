50-Car Crash in Ohio Leaves 1 Person Dead and Multiple Others Injured, Authorities Say

One person was killed and multiple others were injured in a massive car crash involving 50 vehicles, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Friday.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes on the Ohio Turnpike in Erie County. Both directions are closed and troopers are directing vehicles away from the area.

Buses are being used to take people from the crash site to a local facility so they can stay warm, the agency said.

Authorities did not release details about the person killed or the status of the injured. It's not clear if the crash was weather-related.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us