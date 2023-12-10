500 vehicles from multiple states traveled to Conn. for attempted street takeover

Hundreds of vehicles from multiple states traveled to Shelton, Connecticut, for an attempted street takeover over the weekend.

Shelton police learned about a street takeover that was planned on Research Drive on Saturday.

Officers from other departments including Derby, Milford, Orange and Trumbull, troopers from Connecticut State Police and federal officials mobilized along the Bridgeport Avenue corridor. There were also officers on Research Drive.

According to police, approximately 500 vehicles arrived in Shelton around 8 p.m. Some of the vehicles traveled from New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Vermont for the event.

When the vehicles arrived at business parking lots on Research Drive, they were turned away. The group then attempted to plan alternative parking lots to gather in along Bridgeport Avenue through social media.

Officers said police were able to disperse the vehicles at the other parking lots before they could assemble a group.

The group of vehicles then left Shelton and traveled to Derby, North Haven and Orange before returning to Shelton. The officers from each department traveled to their towns with the vehicles and dispersed them all.

Several infractions were issued to drivers and some vehicles were towed. No arrests were made in Shelton.