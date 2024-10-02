6-year-old child dies days after brutal baseball bat beating in Bridgeport

A 6-year-old child who was brutally beaten with a baseball bat in an attack on his family in Bridgeport last week has died, according to police.

The boy was attacked along with his mother and his 4-year-old brother in a home on Main Street in Bridgeport on Sept. 25.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The 33-year-old mother and 4-year-old have since been released from the hospital.

Abdulrahim Sulaiman, 38, of Bridgeport was arrested shortly after the attack. He was originally charged with criminal attempted murder, first-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor, and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said charges against Sulaiman will now be upgraded to include murder with special circumstances.