7th largest Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $650 million after no winner was found

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are about 1 in 302.6 million

By Gerardo Pons

The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $650 million Friday night, only the seventh time in the history of the game that the grand prize has reached such an amount.

No one managed to beat the massive odds and match all six numbers for Friday's estimated $607 million jackpot. The numbers drawn were: 15, 33, 37, 55, 61, and the gold ball 24. The Megaplier was 4x.

The $650 million prize up for grabs in the next drawing Tuesday night would be for a sole winner choosing to be paid through an annuity, with annual payments over 30 years. Jackpot winners almost always opt for a lump sum payment, which for Tuesday’s drawing would be an estimated $308.6 million.

The potential jackpot is the seventh-largest in the game and the 18th-largest prize in U.S. lottery history.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, worth $1.602 billion, was sold on Aug. 8, 2023, in Florida.

Lottery jackpots grow so large because the odds of winning are so small. For Mega Millions, the odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 302.6 million.

Winners also would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

