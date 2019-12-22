63-Vehicle Pileup Leaves More Than 30 Injured in Virginia

Police in Virginia say a 63-vehicle pileup on a major interstate in York County has left some people with critical injuries.
Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said in a statement that the accident happened at about 7:51 a.m. Sunday. A section of Interstate 64 has been shut down as state troopers investigate.
Thirty-five people were transported with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening, according to police.
The York County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia Department of Transportation were also on scene. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
U.S. & World
State police tweeted that there was fog and ice along a bridge at the time of the wreck.