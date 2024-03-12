mega millions

Mega Millions jackpot hits $735 million for Tuesday's drawing

There is an estimated $735 million jackpot, which comes with a $356.7 million cash option

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Mega Millions jackpot stands at an estimated $735 million ahead of Tuesday night's drawing, making it the 6th largest in the game's history. 

The winning numbers will be drawn at 11 p.m. ET Tuesday.

A winner could opt for a $356.7 million cash option, which would be a one-time payment in lieu of receiving the $735 million over 30 years.

The last Mega Millions jackpot was won on Dec. 8, 2023, when two winning tickets were sold at the same gas station in Los Angeles, splitting the $394 million prize.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, worth $1.602 billion, was sold on Aug. 8, 2023, in Florida

Lottery jackpots grow so large because the odds of winning are so small. For Mega Millions, the odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 302.6 million.

Winnings will also be taxed by the federal government. There's a mandatory 24% federal withholding for winnings above $5,000 that goes straight to the IRS. Some states tax lottery winnings as well.

U.S. & World

Uvalde school shooting 43 mins ago

Uvalde police chief who was on vacation during Robb Elementary School shooting resigns

Republican Party 1 hour ago

Republican National Committee senior staffers among employees terminated after Trump takeover

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Check back at this NBC station for the winning numbers later tonight.

Millions, if not billions, are up grabs once a winning lotto ticket goes unclaimed. What to know about who gets to keep it.

This article tagged under:

mega millions
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us