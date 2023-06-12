MANCHESTER

7 adults, 4 kids displaced by fire at Manchester, Conn. apartment

Getty Images

Seven adults and four kids are displaced after a fire at an apartment building in Manchester on Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to a structure fire on Oakland Street around 9:40 p.m. after getting multiple 911 calls.

When fire crews arrived to the two-story, six-apartment building, crews found fire showing from one of the apartments on the second floor.

Heavy fire was found in the apartment and crews ventilated the building by opening a hole in the roof.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The fire was knocked down within 20 minutes.

According to fire officials, seven adults and four kids are now displaced. The Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.

No injuries were reported.

U.S. & World

COVID-19 45 mins ago

The Great Grift: How billions in COVID-19 relief aid was stolen or wasted

news 4 hours ago

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has died, local media reports

The Fire Marshal's Office is conducting a cause and origin investigation with the State Fire Marshal and Manchester Police Department.

This article tagged under:

MANCHESTER
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us