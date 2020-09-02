7 Charged With Sexually Assaulting Teen in RI

Seven men have been arrested and an eighth man remains on the loose in connection with the brutal sexual assault of a female teenager last year in Providence, Rhode Island.

The men, ranging in age from 19 to 25, are charged with raping the 16-year-old after luring her to a house party in South Providence at 1 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2019, according to WJAR-TV. The young woman was provided with alcohol and marijuana before being assaulted, police said.

Providence police announced Wednesday that they had arrested Carlos Chacon, Erving Keith Colon, Jose Vargas, Luis Cabrera, Luis Luna and Malcolm Baptista, of Providence; and Richard Tarell Chester, of Seekonk, Massachusetts, on charges of assault with intent to commit sexual assault and conspiracy. Detectives are still searching for an eighth man in connection with the sexual assault, Carlos Vasquez, of Providence.

Providence police Col. Hugh Clements called the incident deeply disturbing.

"On December 20, 2019, The Providence Police Department became aware that earlier in the night a despicable, degrading, reprehensible sexual assault crime had been committed in Providence upon a 16-year-old girl," he said.

"These are very serious, disturbing, sick allegations that carry serious criminal sentences," Clements added. "The incident is horrifying, devastating, and disturbing in so many levels to this young girl, to her family and to this community. And they should be held to the highest extent of criminal prosecution. This is a real disturbing case. "