7 Passengers Taken to Hospitals After Turbulence Diverts Lufthansa Flight to Washington, DC Airport

Lufthansa flight 469 enroute to Frankfurt, Germany, from Austin, Texas, landed at the airport at around 9:30 p.m. 

By Tom Lynch and Briana Trujillo

Michaela Rehle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Seven people were taken to hospitals after their plane suffered severe turbulence and had to be diverted to Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday night, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) officials said. 

Lufthansa flight 469 enroute to Frankfurt, Germany, from Austin, Texas, landed at the airport at around 9:10 p.m. after encountering turbulence at 37,000 feet over Tennessee, the FAA said.

MWAA said crews assessed injuries to several passengers before they were taken to hospitals. The plane was offloaded.

News4 is working to learn more about the extent of the injuries.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

