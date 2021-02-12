70 and Older Can Start Registering for Vaccine Next Week in Vermont

The next age group in Vermont eligible for coronavirus vaccinations — people 70 and older —may start registering for required vaccine appointments next week, state officials announced Friday.

Appointments can be made starting at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday on the Health Department’s website, which is encouraged, or by calling 855-722-7878, said Human Services Secretary Mike Smith at the governor’s twice-weekly virus briefing. The vaccine center is open seven days a week, from 8:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.

“We would urge you to use the online registration system ... while recognizing that some may prefer calling,” he said.

Those seeking appointments should pick a vaccine site closest to their home, Smith said. While the registration period doesn’t open until next week, people who plan to register online can create an account online ahead of time, he said.

Vermonters aged 75 and older may still register for vaccine appointments, Smith said. So far, 38% of them and 538 homebound Vermonters have received their first dose of the vaccine, he said.

Walgreens is participating in the federal pharmacy vaccines and will receive doses above the state allotment, Smith said. The retailer was starting vaccine clinics for Vermonters 75 and older on Friday and on Tuesday will schedule appointments for Vermonters ages 75 and up, he said.

People can register for appointments through the Walgreens link on the Health Department website or on the Walgreens website.