Here are the winning numbers for the $750 million Powerball jackpot

The winning numbers for the sixth-largest Powerball jackpot of $750 million were announced Wednesday night.

The winning numbers: 66-45-23-35-67 Powerball: 20 Power Play: 3x

The game's abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The all-time largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion last November.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a $252.6 million prize. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 35 consecutive drawings.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

