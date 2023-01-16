Florida

8 People Shot at Florida Car Show

Four others suffered from non-gunshot wounds while fleeing the scene.

By NBC 6

Police red and blue lights
Getty Images (File)

Eight people were injured in a shooting at a car show on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Fort Pierce, sheriff's officials said.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's deputies responded at around 5:20 p.m. to the area of Avenue M and 13th Street, where shots rang out during the MLK Day celebration. Nearly 1,000 people were in attendance.

"There was a disagreement of some sort between two parties, and unfortunately they decided to resolve that with guns," Chief Deputy Brian Hester said.

Out of the eight victims, one person was in critical condition, a sheriff's spokesperson said. Additionally, four others suffered from non-gunshot wounds while trying to flee the scene.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"It was mass chaos when shots rang out," Hester said.

Suspect information or a motive were not available. The shooting remains under investigation.

Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

FloridashootingSt. Lucie County Sheriff's Office
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us