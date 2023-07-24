Child grazed by bullet during Bridgeport, Conn. shooting

An 8-year-old child was grazed by a bullet during a shooting in Bridgeport on Sunday night.

ShotSpotter alerted to 16 rounds of gunfire activated in the 300 block of Orchard Street and another four rounds in the 300 block of Spring Street around 11 p.m.

Shortly after, police said dispatchers received reports of a person shot in the ear in the 200 block of Orchard Street.

When emergency crews responded to the area, they said they found an 8-year-old child with an injury to his ear.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The boy and his mom were transported to an area hospital so the boy could be treated for a graze wound. His injuries are considered non-life threatening. The mom was not injured.

According to investigators, the mom and 8-year-old were visiting family who lives on the east side of Bridgeport when they overheard multiple gunshots and realized the child was injured. The family was visiting from central New York state.

At this point, authorities said it doesn't appear that the mom and 8-year-old were the intended targets.

A crime scene was found near the intersection of Orchard Street and Spring Street. Multiple items of evidence were collected. The investigation is ongoing.

The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the community's help to solve this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kenneth Mckenna at (203) 581-5245. Residents can also use the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.