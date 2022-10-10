80-Year-Old California Woman Mauled to Death by Dogs While Out for a Walk, Officials Say

An 80-year-old California woman was mauled to death by two dogs while out for a walk Friday morning, officials said.

Soon Han was out for a walk in San Bernardino County when two Dogo Argentino breed dogs from a nearby home attacked her, according to a statement from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies responded to the area of Vinton Street and Mesa Road at approximately 11 a.m. where Han was found unresponsive in the roadway.

"Han suffered major injuries during the attack and was pronounced deceased at the scene," police said in the statement. "The dog owner was located and is cooperating with the investigation."

