9 Dead in North Las Vegas After Speeding Car Runs Red Light

A speeding driver killed 8 people and left 6 injured after they ran a red light and plowed into multiple vehicles, police in North Las Vegas said Sunday.

Young juveniles were among those killed in the crash which happened at around 3 p.m. local time (6 p.m. ET), Alexander Cuevas, a public information officer with the North Las Vegas Police Department told NBC News.

He added that the driver of the Dodge Challenger had also been killed in the crash.

Cuevas said two people had been transported to the University Medical Center hospital and one had died there.

