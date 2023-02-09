California

9 of Safest Cities in US Are in California, See the Full List

But there's also one California city on the list of the most dangerous.

By Telemundo 52

People escape the California heat wave at the beach, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Huntington Beach, Calif.
AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa

An annual analysis by MoneyGeek revealed that nine of the safest cities in the United States are in California.

MoneyGeek's annual report analyzed the most recent crime statistics from the FBI in 263 cities with populations of more than 100,000 across the United States.

“Crime and security are intertwined with prosperity, income, and economic opportunity,” the report said. "Crime is costly to individual victims, perpetrators, communities, and society at large."

In this analysis, MoneyGeek ranked 263 cities with populations of more than 100,000 people from most to least safe.

Based on that study, it divided the list of safest cities into two groups, which include the safest places overall and cities considered large.

The 15 Safest Cities in the U.S.

  • Naperville, 
  • Sunnyvale, CA
  • West Covina, CA
  • Carmel, IN
  • Glendale, AZ
  • Meridian, ID
  • Provo, UT
  • Joliet, IL
  • Jurupa Valley, CA
  • Sugar Land, TX
  • McAllen, TX
  • El Monte, CA
  • Rancho Cucamonga, CA
  • Glendale, CA
  • Pearland, TX

The 15 Safest Large Cities in the Country

  • Honolulu, HI
  • Virginia Beach, VA
  • Henderson, NV
  • El Paso, TX
  • New York, NY
  • San Diego, CA
  • Mesa, AZ
  • Charlotte, NC
  • San Jose, CA
  • Boston, MA
  • Raleigh, NC
  • Arlington, TX
  • Santa Ana, CA
  • Omaha, NE
  • Austin, TX

The 15 Most Dangerous Cities in the Country

According to the report, the stereotype that bigger cities are more dangerous is true.

Based on the analysis, MoneyGeek found that nine of the most dangerous cities in the United States were places with more than 300,000 inhabitants.

Among the most dangerous cities that made the list one in Northern California:

  • St. Louis, MO
  • Mobile, AL
  • Birmingham, AL
  • Baltimore, MD
  • Memphis, TN
  • Detroit, MI
  • Cleveland, OH
  • New Orleans, LA
  • Shreveport, LA
  • Baton Rouge, LA
  • Little Rock, AR
  • Oakland, CA
  • Milwaukee, WI
  • Kansas City, MO
  • Philadelphia, PA

