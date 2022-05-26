Uvalde school shooting

9-Year-Old Survivor Describes Minutes Spent Hiding Behind Stage During Texas School Shooting

“Everybody was scared. We were panicking, because we didn't know what was happening"

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Nine-year-old Chance Aguirre said he was in the cafeteria at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, when he heard shots ring out.

“Everybody was scared. We were panicking, because we didn't know what was happening,” Chance recalled.

He said he and his classmates hid there in the cafeteria until police arrived and rushed them out.

Uvalde school shooting 14 hours ago

Onlookers Urged Police to Charge Into Texas School, Witnesses Say

Uvalde school shooting 18 hours ago

Timeline: From Columbine to Robb, 169 Dead in US Mass School Shootings

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“All we saw was thousands of police and border patrol coming into the cafeteria, and we were hiding behind the stage in the cafeteria when it happened,” he said.

Nineteen students and two teachers were killed in the school shooting. The 18-year-old gunman was also killed.

Mass shootings are not unique to the United States, with gun violence impacting almost every Western country. Here’s how lawmakers around the world have responded to mass shootings.

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

This article tagged under:

Uvalde school shooting
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us