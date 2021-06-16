94-Year-Old Woman Stabbed in San Francisco; Suspect Arrested

A 94-year-old woman was stabbed in San Francisco Wednesday morning in what appears to be an unprovoked attack, police said.

Anh Taylor, who is Asian, is recovering in the hospital and is expected to survive. The suspected attacker was taken into custody nearby, police said.

The stabbing happened around 10:15 a.m. in front of her apartment along the 800 block of Post Street, according to police. Responding officers found the woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

"A man seemed like he had bumped her into a wall and then I heard her scream," said bystander Jasmine of San Francisco.

The man, 35-year-old Daniel Cauich, had actually stabbed Taylor several times. Jasmine said the woman's wrist was cut badly.

"When I ran over, I saw blood gushing all over. I said, 'what happened?' She said 'I don't know, he stabbed me,'" said Jasmine.

Cauich was identified and taken into custody less than two hours after the attack, police said.

He was booked on the following charges: attempted homicide, battery with serious injury, elder abuse, committing a felony while on bail or release, great bodily injury enhancement, and probation violation, according to police.

The suspect was arrested five times last year for burglaries, and once in 2016 for homicide. At the time of his arrest, police said he was wearing an ankle monitor.

“Devastating, honestly,” said neighbor Miranda Benvenuti. “I was so devastated to find out it was her I just started bawling my eyes out.”

Benvenuti is a neighbor and friend of the victim. She says Taylor lost her husband a few years ago, but has a helper and stays active. She added she loves to bake cookies for her neighbors.

"She’s a strong lady, she's an independent lady. Super sweet. Super kind, super generous, keeps to herself," said Benvenuti.

Police are still trying to figure out if race played a role in the attack.

"I'm very angry," said Josephine Zhao of the Chinese American Democratic Club. "What do we owe you San Francisco? What’s wrong with our city that criminals are treated better than Asian seniors? And who’s not doing their job?"

An investigation is ongoing.

Editor's Note: Police initially said the woman was 95 years old.