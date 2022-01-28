A Delicious Flight of Salad Dressings, Spreads, Dip Recipes

If you want to keep your 2022 wellness goals going strong, this episode of The Chef's Pantry is for you. Anna creates a flight of healthy and delicious salad dressings, sandwich spreads, and dips.

To kick things off, she shows you how to make her Weeknight Gyros with a Spicy Radish Tzatziki to drizzle on top.

Then to give your salad the WOW factor, she makes a Benihana-Style Dressing that also works as a fantastic marinade.

And calling all goddesses out there, Anna whips us her “Queen” Green Goddess Dip perfect for more than just dipping. It's no secret that Anna is a big fan of Little Leaf Farms lettuce; she shows you how her recipes work perfectly with their crispy green leaves and beyond.

Plus, Anna’s tips to help her dips and recipes last in the fridge!

This episode is sponsored by Little Leaf Farms - The Local Lettuce Locals Love