social media

A Downvote Button on Twitter? Company Begins Global Test of New Feature

The social media company said Thursday that it was still experimenting with downvotes as a way to give feedback on offensive or irrelevant tweets

Twitter tests several new features for its mobile app
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Twitter took a step Thursday toward adding a prominent new feature: a downvote button.

The social media company said it was expanding a test to a worldwide selection of people who use the app, after getting what it said was positive feedback from a limited experiment announced in July.

"We are still in the learning stage of this experiment and are looking to gain a better understanding of how Reply Downvoting could help us better surface the most relevant content for people on Twitter in the future," the company said in a statement.

A similar feature has been a part of competitor Reddit since its founding in 2005, while Facebook has tried downvotes but never moved forward.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

social mediaTwitter
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us