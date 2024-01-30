A gun shaped hole on a Virginia sidewalk goes viral

After Chicago’s famous “rat hole” went viral, another iconic sidewalk spot is getting similar attention in Richmond, Virginia.

According to Richmond’s NBC affiliate WWBT, the viral “gun hole” located on a sidewalk in The Fan neighborhood is garnering major attention both in person and online.

Although it’s just now gaining interest from outsiders, the sidewalk indentation shaped like a gun has long been a symbol known among locals.

“You’re not a Richmond-ite unless you’ve seen the gun hole,” Richmond resident Scott Boastfield told WWBT.

Some of the spot’s attention isn’t necessarily welcome, though.

Some fans of the gun hole originally tried to keep the novelty from the public, until its photo was leaked on Reddit and then later posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A neighbor named Brock posted a photo of the landmark with the caption, “What if we kissed at the Richmond gun hole?

What if we kissed at the Richmond gun hole pic.twitter.com/QtL5RANEf0 — Brock (@brockomole) January 26, 2024

WWBT said the post was seen over 2 million times and brought hundreds of people to the now coveted spot.

“People who have discounted Richmond as a two-bit town are coming back to see the gun hole, and they love it,” Gun hole enthusiast Goad Gatsby said.

Sage Gardner, of Richmond, said up to 35 people are congregating around the gun hole at one time, even early in the morning.

Some fans are even commemorating the spot with candles and other offerings to form a shrine.

What is the gun hole's history?

The exact history of the gun hole isn't certain, though.

Gardner said the person who alleges they put the gun in the ground reached out to her on Reddit and said the indentation was made by a water gun in 1991.