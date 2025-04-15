Florida

Actor William Levy arrested in Florida on disorderly intoxication, trespassing charges

Cuban-American actor William Levy was arrested in Florida on charges of disorderly intoxication in public and trespassing, records showed.

The 44-year-old was booked into Broward's Main Jail Monday after he was arrested in Weston, records showed.

William Levy
Broward Sheriff's Office
Broward Sheriff's Office
William Levy

Further details of the arrest weren't available.

Levy, originally from Cuba, moved to Miami in his teens and first gained fame starring in Spanish telenovelas.

He later appeared in the Tyler Perry movie "The Single Moms Club" and on "Dancing With The Stars," where he came in third place with partner Cheryl Burke in 2012.

