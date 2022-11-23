Health

Adderall and Amoxicillin Shortages Raise Questions About Transparency and Accountability in Big Pharma

Drugmakers have offered little insight into the reasons for the shortages

Susan L. Angstadt/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

Critical shortages of the ADHD drug Adderall and the antibiotic amoxicillin have left families reeling as the medicines their loved ones need become harder to find.

It's become a familiar struggle as supply and demand have fallen out of sync during the pandemic, with manufacturers of various consumer goods struggling to keep up.

Drugmakers have offered little insight into the reasons for the shortages, other than to blame surging demand. In the case of amoxicillin, demand has become particularly acute amid a so-called tripledemic of Covid, respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and the flu that are converging this season.

The Food and Drug Administration says amoxicillin is in short supply as cases of RSV increase across the country.
For more on this story, go to NBC News.

