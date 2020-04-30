Connecticut

Advisory Board to Give Update on Plans to Reopen Connecticut

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gov. Ned Lamont will get some early feedback from his Reopen Connecticut Advisory Board on Thursday.

The advisory board was set up to study how best to reopen segments of the state while keeping public health a top priority.

The co-chairs of that advisory board, former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, and Dr. Albert Ko, of the Yale School of Medicine, will join Lamont at a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 11 hours ago

US Virus Updates: Reopen Mich. Protests; USNS Comfort Departs NYC

prison 13 hours ago

Over 70% of Tested Inmates in Federal Prisons Have COVID-19

On Wednesday, Lamont said he would be hearing from the board and that he hoped they could begin talking about possibly allowing some businesses to reopen.

"It does make sense to me - rather than essential and non-essential - let's think about all those Main Street businesses that we think we can open up safely. The retail store on Main Street, the toy store in Middletown, the shoe store, makes some sense if we can do that in an appropriate way."

Those businesses would be places that could adequately enforce measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing, Lamont said.

Appearing on MSNBC's "All In With Chris Hayes" on Tuesday, Lamont said those changes could happen in the next couple of weeks.

One of the key pieces of data that will guide any attempts to reopen businesses, will be the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state. Lamont has said he will follow the national guidelines which suggest states see at least 14 days of a decrease in hospitalizations. Connecticut has seen seven straight days of net coronavirus hospitalizations as of Wednesday.

The governor has set May 20 as the earliest date schools and some non-essential businesses could reopen. He said he would listen to his advisory board's recommendations before making any decisions on pushing that to a later date.

Last week, Indra Nooyi suggested any reopening of segments of the economy in Connecticut would likely begin slowly in June and could be staggered throughout the remainder of the year.

You can watch the governor's news conference above in this article when it happens Thursday at 4 p.m.

This article tagged under:

ConnecticutcoronavirusCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us