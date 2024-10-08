Crime and Courts

Afghan man accused of planning Election Day attack in US, FBI says

Tawhedi told investigators that he had planned an attack for Election Day that would target large gatherings of people

By Eric Tucker | The Associated Press

DOJ seal.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The FBI has arrested an Afghan man who officials say was inspired by the Islamic State and was plotting an Election Day attack targeting large crowds in the U.S., the Justice Department said Tuesday.

Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 27, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was arrested after the FBI discovered that he had been stockpiling automatic weapons and had taken steps to liquidate his family's assets.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

After he was arrested, the Justice Department said, Tawhedi told investigators that he had planned an attack for Election Day that would target large gatherings of people.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us