Watch: AG Merrick Garland to Make Statement, Days After Search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on Thursday was set to make a public statement, days after a federal search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property.

NBC News has reported the search was tied to classified information Trump allegedly took with him from the White House to his Palm Beach resort in January 2021.

Trump and his allies quickly sought to cast the search as a weaponization of the criminal justice system and a Democratic-driven effort to keep him from winning another term in 2024 — though the Biden White House said it had no prior knowledge and current FBI Director Christopher Wray was appointed by Trump five years ago.

This is a developing story