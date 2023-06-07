Smoke From Canada Wildfires Impact Air Travel: Check Flight Delays and Cancellations

The effects of hundreds of wildfires burning across the western provinces to Quebec are being felt in the U.S. East Coast and upper Midwest.

Due to the air quality, the Federal Aviation Administration paused and delayed flights at certain area airports because the smoke was limiting visibility.

"The FAA has taken steps to manage the flow of traffic into the New York City area due to reduced visibility from wildfire smoke," the FAA said in a statement.

On Thursday morning, the FAA announced in a tweet it had issued a ground stop for flights from the Northeast, Ohio and Mid-Atlantic bound for LaGuardia Airport.

It was the second such pause in 24 hours issued for flights to LaGuardia. A day earlier the FAA has also announced flights to Newark Liberty International Airport had been slowed.

The FAA said as smoke continues to reduce visibility, the agency "will likely will likely need to take steps to manage the flow of traffic safely into New York City, D.C., Philadelphia and Charlotte."

If you are traveling, it is important to not only check weather updates, but also the status of your flight directly with the airline you are using.

Passengers are also asked to check fly.faa.gov for the latest developments.

Scroll down to see if your flight has been affected.