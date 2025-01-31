Small jet crashes in Northeast Philly shortly after takeoff

A small plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Northeast Philadelphia near the Roosevelt Mall Friday night, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Léelo en español aquí

Surveillance video appeared to show the jet crashing to the ground near near the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2025.

The FAA released a statement around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 reporting that a Learjet 55 crashed after leaving Northeast Philadelphia Airport.

There were six people on board the flight heading for Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri, officials confirmed.

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management took to social media to alert residents in the area that roads are closed near the mall.

Major incident near Cottman and Bustelton Avenues in Northeast Philadelphia across from Roosevelt Mall. Roads closed in area including parts of Roosevelt Boulevard. Avoid area. @PhillyFireDept @PhillyPolice pic.twitter.com/6OSNNs4eCD — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) January 31, 2025

In videos obtained by NBC10, big plumes of smoke and fire were visible shortly after the incident.

In one video, a driver was in a drive-thru line when the crash happened. The person recorded the aftermath wit his phone where a large fire was seen.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said on X that he's in touch with Philadelphia officials.

"We are offering all Commonwealth resources as they respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly," he said.

I’ve spoken with @PhillyMayor and my team is in communication with @PhillyPD, @PhilaOEM, and @PhillyFireDept. We are offering all Commonwealth resources as they respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly.



We’ll continue to provide updates as more information… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) February 1, 2025

Pennsylvania Rep. Brendan Boyle took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say that he is monitoring the situation.

"Devastating news of a plane crash in my district. My heart goes out to the victims,” U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle wrote on X. “Thank you to the first responders on the scene. I am monitoring the situation closely."

The NTSB is investigating this crash.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.