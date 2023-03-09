news

Alex Murdaugh to Appeal Murder Convictions and Life Sentence

The South Carolina attorney was found guilty on March 2 in the 2021 killings of his wife and adult son

Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Joshua Boucher/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Alex Murdaugh on Thursday filed a notice to appeal his convictions in the killings of his wife and adult son and the life sentence handed down by a judge.

Murdaugh, 54, was convicted by a jury last week of two counts of murder in the fatal shootings of Margaret, 52, and their youngest son, Paul, 22, in June 2021.

The disgraced South Carolina lawyer was also convicted of two other weapons charges.

A jury convicted Murdaugh on March 2 after around three hours of deliberations.

Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to two life sentences without the possibility of parole, for the murders of his wife and son.

