Kazakhstan

14 Killed, 35 Injured in Kazakhstan Plane Crash: Officials

The aircraft had 100 passengers and crew abroad, and hit a concrete fence and a two-story building shortly after takeoff

AP

A Kazakhstan plane with 100 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff early Friday, killing at least 14 people while at least 35 others survived with injuries, officials in Almaty said.

The aircraft had 100 passengers and crew abroad, and hit a concrete fence and a two-story building shortly after takeoff.

The airport said the plane lost attitude at 7:22 a.m. local time.

U.S. & World

2022 Winter Olympics 7 hours ago

China Pours Billions Into Infrastructure, Talent as It Readies for 2022 Winter Olympics

Trump administration 6 hours ago

5 Major Environmental Regulation Changes Made by Trump Admin. in 2019

In a statement on its Facebook page, the airport said there was no fire and a rescue operation got underway immediately following the crash.

The plane was flying to Nur-Sultan, the country's capital formerly known as Astana.

The aircraft was identified as a Fokker-100, a medium-sized, twin-turbofan jet airliner. The company manufacturing the aircraft went bankrupt in 1996 and the production of the Fokker-100 stopped the following year.

This article tagged under:

Kazakhstan
Local Uniquely Boston Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Auto Scene Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink The Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us