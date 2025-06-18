WATCH: Alyssa Thomas gets emotional during Sun tribute video

On Wednesday night, the Connecticut Sun welcomed Alyssa Thomas back to Mohegan Sun Arena for the first time since trading the five-time All-Star to the Phoenix Mercury.
Thomas spent 11 seasons with Connecticut, earning six All-Defensive nods and three All-NBA selections while winning gold medals with Team USA at the 2022 FIBA World Cup and 2024 Summer Olympics. Before Wednesday's game, the Sun honored Thomas' legacy with a touching tribute video that brought tears to her eyes.
Watch Thomas' emotional reaction to the video below:
You can watch the tribute video here, courtesy of Emily Adams of the Hartford Courant.
While Thomas has a new home out west, she will forever be remembered as one of the greatest Connecticut Sun players of all time. The Sun acquired Thomas in a draft-day trade with the New York Liberty in 2014. She was named to the 2014 WNBA All-Rookie Team and went on to enjoy 11 memorable seasons in Connecticut, averaging 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.6 steals over 320 games.