Nick Cordero

Amanda Kloots, Widow of Broadway Actor Nick Cordero, Gets COVID Vaccine

"Do not vaccine-shame me," she said after an Instagram post of her getting the Pfizer shot prompted some backlash

Amanda Kloots, the widow of Broadway actor Nick Cordero — who died of complications from Covid-19 — received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Kloots posted a photo Friday on Instagram of her getting the Pfizer shot.

"I went to a site and waited in my car until all appointments were over in hopes that they had any extra vaccines. I was fully prepared to be turned away, but they said they had enough tonight for everyone waiting," she captioned the image. "I cannot tell you how emotional I was and still am right now."

U.S. & World

coronavirus pandemic 3 hours ago

U.S. Reaches 500,000 Deaths From the Coronavirus

PLANE Feb 20

Debris Falls From Plane During Emergency Landing Near Denver

Kloots' husband, 41, died in July after a monthslong battle with the coronavirus. His wife said he had no known pre-existing conditions but developed an infection that caused two mini-strokes and septic shock.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Tony-nominated Broadway star was placed in a medically induced coma at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and had to have his right leg amputated.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Nick CorderoCOVID-19Amanda kloots
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us