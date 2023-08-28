‘Amazing sight': Young humpback whale spotted in Maine river

Residents of a Maine town were treated to an unusual sight last week when a young humpback whale was seen swimming in the Sheepscot River.

The whale was captured on video Thursday by multiple people in Wiscasset, according to News Center Maine, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed that it was a humpback. The agency said whales are often seen near the mouth of the Sheepscot River, but there has never been one spotted this far up river before.

They said it appeared the young humpback was feeding on menhaden, commonly known as pogies, a critical food source for whales.

“We watched it until we saw it spout,” photographer Dee Dow told the Portland Press Herald. “I can’t describe seeing it, the awe. Such a magnificent animal.”

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Marine Mammals of Maine, a nonprofit conservation group, said on Facebook that it had been monitoring the young humpback in the Sheepscott River for much of last week.

"We are happy to report that because this whale appears healthy and is currently following the abundant pogie congregations no intervention is needed," they said. "However, there is increasing concern for both the whale, and the public due to the amount of boater activity. While this whale’s presence is exciting and an amazing sight we hope the public gets the opportunity to enjoy, we urge people to appreciate this whale safely and respectfully by maintaining at least 100 feet of distance."

Humpback whales are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, which means interacting with them -- including touching, feeding or harassing them in any way -- is illegal.