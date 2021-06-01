AMBER Alert Issued for 4-Year-Old Missing Out of Connecticut

A child who was the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found safe Tuesday night, according to Middletown police.

Police issued an AMBER Alert for 4-year-old Armel Muhammed Tuesday evening. He was last seen in New Britain. Tuesday night police confirmed he was found safe in Wethersfield.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Middletown police said a relative who lives in New Britain was watching the child and left for work. A family friend, 39-year-old Stephanie Michelle Fonda, picked the child up. According to police, Fonda took the relative's car, a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu, without permission. Investigators believe 38-year-old David Fonda was also involved.

Both Stephanie and David Fonda are in police custody and charges are expected, Middletown police said.

More information was not immediately available. NBC Connecticut will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.