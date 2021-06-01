Amber Alert

AMBER Alert Issued for 4-Year-Old Missing Out of Connecticut

A child who was the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found safe Tuesday night, according to Middletown police.

Police issued an AMBER Alert for 4-year-old Armel Muhammed Tuesday evening. He was last seen in New Britain. Tuesday night police confirmed he was found safe in Wethersfield.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Middletown police said a relative who lives in New Britain was watching the child and left for work. A family friend, 39-year-old Stephanie Michelle Fonda, picked the child up. According to police, Fonda took the relative's car, a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu, without permission. Investigators believe 38-year-old David Fonda was also involved.

U.S. & World

Joe Biden 18 hours ago

Biden Marks Tulsa Race Massacre in Emotional, Graphic Speech

Arctic National Wildlife Refuge 5 hours ago

Biden Suspends Oil Leases in Alaska's Arctic Refuge

Both Stephanie and David Fonda are in police custody and charges are expected, Middletown police said.

More information was not immediately available. NBC Connecticut will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

This article tagged under:

Amber AlertMiddletown
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us