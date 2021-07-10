Amber Alert Canceled After 6-Month-Old Child Found Safe in Rhode Island

An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 6-month-old child that was found safe after being kidnapped in Rhode Island Saturday evening, state officials said.

Police said they found the child, identified as Nael Adesuyi, and the car involved in the kidnapping and have canceled the Amber Alert.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It is unclear whether or not police found the person who kidnapped the child. He was wearing a black hoodie and ripped jeans at the time of the incident, according to officials.

An emergency alert sent to Rhode Island residents said a man stole the car with keys and Adesuyi left inside.

The child and alleged kidnapper were last seen in the Pawtucket area, state police said.