There's a tentative agreement between American Airlines and its flight attendants.

The contract with the workgroup follows nearly five years of negotiations over scheduling and pay and, according to the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, comes just days before talks were about to break off.

"Our latest contract negotiations have resulted in significant benefits for our flight attendants. After years of bargaining and with the assistance of the National Mediation Board, we have reached a long overdue agreement with American Airlines, which addresses our concerns in compensation, work rules, and retroactive pay," said APFA National President Julie Hedrick. "If approved, this agreement will put billions of additional dollars into compensation and work rules for our flight attendant workgroup."

Flight attendants for the Fort Worth-based airline haven't seen an increase in pay since January 2019.

The next step for the union is to present the deal to the APFA's board of directors and executive committee for review. The union's 28,000 members will vote on the deal after their approval.

