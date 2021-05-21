American Airlines

American Airlines Outage Causes Delays at Logan Airport

It remains unclear what caused the American Airlines system to shutdown Friday morning

By Mary Markos and Jeff Saperstone

A technical outage affected airports across the country Friday morning, though American Airlines announced the issue had been resolved.

"Earlier today, Sabre had a technical issue that impacted multiple carriers, including American. This technical issue has been resolved. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," the statement said.

New York's John F. Kennedy Airport tweeted that JetBlue was also experiencing system wide issues.

Hundreds of passengers are stuck on the ground at Boston's Logan Airport Friday due to the outage.

The airline is responding to customer complaints on Twitter, where they said they are aware of the issue and are working to fix it.

It remains unclear what caused the system to shutdown. American Airlines did not immediately respond to requests for an explanation.

A massive line formed in terminal B at Logan Airport Friday morning, where travelers were waiting to check in or get through security.

An announcement was made around 5:30 a.m. that some systems were coming back online but everyone needs to be checked in with an agent.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

