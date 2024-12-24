Air travel

American Airlines resumes operations after earlier grounding flights on Christmas Eve

Tuesday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season, with millions taking to the skies.

By Kelly Whitney

Travelers At SFO Airport Ahead Of Christmas Holiday
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

American Airlines resumed operations just about 8 a.m. ET Tuesday after earlier grounding all flights across the country due to a technical issue, impacting travelers on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The exact nature of the technical problem and what systems it may have impacted was not immediately disclosed.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

An advisory issued by the Federal Aviation Administration showed the company issued a request for a full ground stop of its flights. The stop lasted for exactly one hour, according to the FAA records.

"A technical issue is affecting American flights this morning. Our teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," the company said in a statement upon issuing the ground stop.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen 40 million passengers over the holidays and through January 2, according to The Associated Press.

This article tagged under:

Air travel
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us