Travel

Most American workers mentally check out days before vacation: Survey

The poll, which included 2,000 U.S. adults, was conducted by Talker Research on behalf of CheapCaribbean.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Looking to go on vacation?

With spring break season in full flow, now is the time when Americans seek to make travel plans to simply get away and recharge.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

But sometimes vacations are long overdue for individuals and families. When that happens, one aspect of their life can suffer in the short term.

A new survey conducted by Talker Research on behalf of CheapCaribbean revealed that seven in 10 respondents enter "vacation mode" three days before their scheduled departure. The poll surveyed 2,000 U.S. adults.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More than half of respondents (59%) said they're already mentally "out of office" before setting up their OOO emails. Additionally, 47% of respondents said they struggle to stay on task in the buildup to leaving, while a larger 75% of respondents experienced mental fog and couldn't concentrate on fundamental tasks.

But vacations definitely offer Americans a much-needed break to build back up.

“Taking time off to relax and recharge is so important,” Dana Studebaker, vice president of marketing, consumer brands, at CheapCaribbean said. “Whether it's lounging on a beach or exploring a new destination, vacations let you reset and come back with a fresh perspective.”

U.S. & World

Turkey 6 mins ago

Fire at winter resort hotel in Turkey kills Olympic skier and his father

Hawaii 13 mins ago

Maui doctor tried to use syringes on his wife while assaulting her on hiking trail, police say

What are some indicators that a vacation is overdue? Respondents mainly said burnout, frequent daydreams about travelling and irritability were among the key signs, while being constantly tired and having low energy when off work on the weekends also stood out.

On the flip side, simply having a vacation booked in advance can do wonders for one's mental health.

A significant percentage of respondents (87%) said their mental well-being was boosted when having a trip planned, with those who had one rating their happiness a 7.6 out of 10 compared to just a 6.8 for those who did not have a getaway on their calendar.

“It’s clear that simply having a vacation on the calendar has a positive impact on people’s overall happiness,” Michael Lowery, head of global consumer business at CheapCaribbean said. “A sense of anticipation and the knowledge that relaxation is to come can really make a difference day to day.”

If there's a trip you've been thinking of taking recently, this might be your sign to make it happen.

In a viral “friendly PSA” on TikTok, a pilot shares what can happen if just three or four people’s phones try to receive an incoming phone call.

This article tagged under:

Travel
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us