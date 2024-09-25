Ammonia leak at dairy supplier closes road in Suffield, Conn.

An ammonia leak at a dairy supplier has closed part of Route 159 in Suffield and Windsor Locks on Wednesday morning and multiple businesses and homes have been evacuated.

Suffield police were called to HP Hood on East Street around 12:45 a.m. for a reported ammonia leak.

Emergency crews responded and HP Hood was immediately evacuated.

Police said neighboring businesses and some homes nearby were also evacuated.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has been notified about the incident and responded with their HazMat Response Team.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

At this time, the Route 159 is closed between Suffield Street and MacDougall Prison, CTRoads says. Route 159 is also closed from Boston Neck Road to Fernwood Drive, according to Suffield police.

It's unclear when the area will reopen. Anyone in the area is encouraged to take alternate routes.

There is no hazard to the public.