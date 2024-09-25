Windsor Locks

Ammonia leak at dairy supplier closes road in Suffield, Conn.

NBC Universal, Inc.

An ammonia leak at a dairy supplier has closed part of Route 159 in Suffield and Windsor Locks on Wednesday morning and multiple businesses and homes have been evacuated.

Suffield police were called to HP Hood on East Street around 12:45 a.m. for a reported ammonia leak.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Emergency crews responded and HP Hood was immediately evacuated.

Police said neighboring businesses and some homes nearby were also evacuated.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has been notified about the incident and responded with their HazMat Response Team.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

At this time, the Route 159 is closed between Suffield Street and MacDougall Prison, CTRoads says. Route 159 is also closed from Boston Neck Road to Fernwood Drive, according to Suffield police.

U.S. & World

Israel-Hamas War 3 hours ago

Hezbollah fires missile at Tel Aviv in further escalation after heavy Israeli strikes on Lebanon

Donald Trump 7 hours ago

Trump briefed by intelligence officials about ongoing Iranian threats to assassinate him, campaign says

It's unclear when the area will reopen. Anyone in the area is encouraged to take alternate routes.

There is no hazard to the public.

This article tagged under:

Windsor Locks
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us