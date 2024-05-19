Train service resumes after CTRail train and ATV collide in Berlin, Conn.

Train service has resumed after a CTRail train and an all-terrain vehicle collided in Berlin on Sunday.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the CTRail Hartford line train was heading northbound to Springfield, Mass. when it crashed into the ATV near Silver Lake a little before 11 a.m.

Dispatchers said the driver of the ATV was not at the scene. The crash reportedly caused a fire and a portion of the train appears to be damaged.

According to DOT, there were 20 people on the train at the time of the collision. All were taken off and continued on to their destinations. No injuries were reported.

Service has since resumed in both directions. The train involved in the collision must be inspected before it can be put back in service.

While the train itself is a CTRail train, the property is owned by Amtrak and is part of the Northeast Corridor.

Amtrak is leading the investigation into the incident and is being assisted by Connecticut State Police and Berlin police.