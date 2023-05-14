airport

An American Airlines Pilot Surprised Passengers on Mother's Day With a Touching Gesture

Captain Russ Wayant handed out roses for the 11th year

By Matt Stefanski

American Airlines

An American Airlines captain carried on a heartwarming tradition this Mother's Day - one that he started more than a decade ago and has stuck with ever since.

Eleven years ago, Captain Russ Wayant came up with the idea to give 400 roses to female passengers in celebration of the holiday, American Airlines explained in a news release. The gesture, which has come to be known as the "cabin of roses," brought so much joy and happiness that Wayant hasn't stopped.

This year, like clockwork, Wayant handed out 200 roses to passengers at O'Hare International Airport before a flight to LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

The captain didn't just honor the passengers, though. He also handed out flowers to his fellow colleagues, including flight attendants, gate agents and ramp agents.

Wayant also planned to pass out 200 additional roses on the second leg of the flight later on Sunday.

