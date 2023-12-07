‘Emotional sendoff': Another Lewiston mass shooting victim discharged from hospital

Another victim of the Lewiston mass shooting was discharged from Central Maine Medical Center as staff members lined the halls in what they call an "emotional sendoff."

"Following complicated surgery and weeks of recovery, the patient was cleared to return home, exactly six weeks since the incident occurred," the CMMC wrote in a news release.

It leaves one final victim of the shootings still being cared for at the hospital, according to News Center Maine reports.

“What a sight it was to see this brave patient leaving our hospital,” said Steve Littleson, president and CEO, Central Maine Healthcare. “He has been with us for six weeks, and in that time our doctors, nurses and other team members have formed a powerful bond with him. We wish him and his wonderful family all the best as he continues his recovery at home.”

The remaining Lewiston victim in their care remains in "stable condition," according to the Central Maine Medical Center.

One month ago, a 16-year-old victim was released from Mass. General Hospital in Boston, where the family released a statement being thankful to the medical professionals.

"We thank the talented teams at Mass General for Children and Central Maine Medical Center for their help saving Gavin and seeing all of us through our darkest moments. While we are thrilled to be back home, Gavin is beginning a long road of follow-up care, much of it in Boston for the foreseeable future. The journey ahead is long, tough and financially hard, but we count ourselves exceedingly lucky to be surrounded by friends and loved ones. We can’t thank everyone enough for the ongoing outpouring of generosity, warmth and love, as well continued respect for our privacy as we embark down a long road of healing as a family."

Another victim was given a similar sendoff at the CMMC when they were released in November after a 12-day stasy at the hospital.