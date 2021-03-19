Greek art

Ancient Bronze Figurine of Bull Uncovered in Southern Greece

The excellently preserved figurine dates from the Geometric period of ancient Greek art, roughly 1050 B.C. to 700 B.C.

an ancient bronze bull figurine
Greek Culture Ministry via AP

Heavy rainfall in southern Greece has led to the discovery of a bronze bull figurine believed to have been a votive offering made to the god Zeus in Ancient Olympia as early as 3,000 years ago.

Greece’s Culture Ministry said Friday that the small, intact figurine was found after an archaeologist spotted one horn poking out of the ground following recent rainfall in the area.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The excellently preserved figurine was transported to a lab and initial examination indicates it dates from the Geometric period of ancient Greek art, roughly 1050 B.C. to 700 B.C. It is believed to have been a votive offering to Zeus made as part of a sacrifice, as the sediment cleaned from the statuette bore distinct burn marks, the Culture Ministry said.

U.S. & World

fake charity 35 mins ago

Missouri Musician Pleads Guilty to Creating Fake Charity

Donald Trump 54 mins ago

Latest Stimulus Bill Expands 15% Food Stamp Boost Through September. Here's What You Need to Know

Thousands of votive offerings are believed to have been made at the altar of Zeus. Many have been found in a thick layer of ash and are exhibited at the archaeological museum in Olympia.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Greek artGreece
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us