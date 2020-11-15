Ancient Greek God's Bust Found During Athens Sewage Work

The Greek Culture Ministry said that the head, one of many that served as street markers in ancient Athens, was found Friday and it appears to be from around 300 B.C.

New sculpture gallery at Acropolis Museu
James Burke/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

A bust of the ancient god Hermes, in good condition, was discovered in central Athens during sewage work, authorities said Sunday.

The Greek Culture Ministry said that the head, one of many that served as street markers in ancient Athens, was found Friday and it appears to be from around 300 B.C. — that is, either from the late fourth century B.C., or the early third century. It depicts Hermes at “a mature age,” the ministry said, in contrast to his usual depictions as youthful.

The head is in the style of famed Greek sculpture Alcamenes, who flourished in the second half of fifth century B.C., the ministry said.

U.S. & World

COVID-19 1 hour ago

U.S. Hits 11 Million COVID Cases as Restrictions Increase and Holiday Worries Mount

Technology 2 hours ago

SpaceX Crew-1 Live Launch Updates: NASA Monitoring Weather But ‘Still a Go' for Tonight

After serving as a street marker, the head, at some point, had been built into the wall of a drainage duct, the ministry said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us